Boosie Badazz Calls For NBA To Switch NBA Logo From Jerry West To Kobe Bryant

Boosie Badazz Calls For NBA To Switch NBA Logo From Jerry West To Kobe Bryant

Boosie Badazz Calls For NBA To Switch NBA Logo From Jerry West To Kobe Bryant

Boosie Badazz wants to see the NBA make Kobe Bryant the new logo for the league.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Recent related news from verified sources

Usher, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg Calling for NBA to Change Logo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Celebrities have also signed an online petition that aims to replace the current logo featuring Jerry...
AceShowbiz - Published

Game Joins Meek Mill + Boosie Badazz In Kobe Bryant NBA Logo Petition: “This Should Be A No Brainer”

Game Joins Meek Mill + Boosie Badazz In Kobe Bryant NBA Logo Petition: “This Should Be A No Brainer”West Coast rapper Game is the latest hip-hop artist to rally support for the NBA to change its logo...
SOHH - Published


