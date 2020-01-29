Global  

Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season

Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season

Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season

The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise as at least 132 people have died in China.

The fear of the virus is spreading and being felt in the Sacramento area as well.
Amid Coronavirus Scare, U.S. Counts Thousands Of Flu Deaths

The CDC estimates at least 8,000 U.S. deaths from the flu so far this season. The same strategies to...
NPR - Published


sreynolds196777

Samantha 52% RT @TheGrangis: The time to ban flights from China over the #coronavirus was BEFORE the holiday season. China is responsible for every deat… 1 minute ago

GatzTdaMax

Vagabond X @NdemicCreations Also of note: Coronavirus is spreading--but the flu is a greater threat to Americans: 'At least 8… https://t.co/LqFezGxcgm 2 minutes ago

GatzTdaMax

Vagabond X Coronavirus is spreading--but the flu is a greater threat to Americans: 'At least 8,200 people have died from the f… https://t.co/yjwKs1GUdw 3 minutes ago

Esos__ojitos

Elena @MannyMua733 Let me put this in perspective for you. In the US there has been OVER 8200 deaths of the flu, this flu… https://t.co/WYVFtPdi7t 4 minutes ago

TheBoy_Dinamz

♠Pablo Ruiz Picasso♠ RT @IkechiUgwoeje: Dealers in n95 face masks will smile to the bank this season, until the coronavirus scare subsides. 4 minutes ago

DanielaKayB

Blockchainflöten des Todes RT @selfawaresoup: So, German media are ramping up the panic machine about #coronavirus now. Some perspective: the flu has killed around 25… 4 minutes ago

6Svcred

6ThaH8 Y’all. If you look up the “coronavirus” symptoms, they are exactly like the flu. And it’s flu season. Almost 3,000… https://t.co/e0pehQx6Nt 7 minutes ago

DAlsahliy

Dalal RT @VABVOX: Every time a #coronavirus story is broadcast I want a parallel story about how many people have died of the #flu thus far this… 9 minutes ago


Experts: Don't let fear of coronavirus affect travel plans [Video]Experts: Don't let fear of coronavirus affect travel plans

Medical professionals said there is little reason to be concerned about contracting the coronavirus in the United States but warned travelers to use caution when overseas.

Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news [Video]Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

As coronavirus spreads so does the demand for products like face masks. This all comes during the heart of an already active flu season.

