7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands

The epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba

The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Al Jazeera - Published

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, But No Reports Of Injuries Or Damage

The 7.7-magnitude temblor struck off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Social media...
NPR - Published


MarkAlbano9

Mark Albano RT @ISCResearch: #Earthquake shakes #Jamaica after magnitude 7.7 hits the #Caribbean sea https://t.co/pmvfoDePnd 2 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Powerful Caribbean earthquake shakes buildings in Jamaica, Cuba — even downtown Miami A powerful magnitude 7.7 eart… https://t.co/DNB7yIQn7l 4 minutes ago

RealJoelGomes

Joel Gomes RT @Reuters: Amateur video shows Grand Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck the western Caribbean,… 10 minutes ago

TarpisTayip

tayip tarpiş RT @breakingweather: A small #tsunami was observed at George Town, Cayman Islands, measuring 0.11 meters (0.4 feet). The tsunami threat has… 13 minutes ago

rafaelvelez311

Rafael Velez RT @sofinique1: Strong Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Caribbean https://t.co/yHNgUGUahG https://t.co/3DD7pjUtRp 18 minutes ago

S_T_A_I_

STAI RT @Reuters: Amateur video shows Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck in the sea south of Cuba and… 28 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy No injuries have been reported since the initial quake. https://t.co/kCtIcaA7xv 39 minutes ago


Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean [Video]Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands [Video]7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The quake triggered evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

