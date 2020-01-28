7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands
The epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.
