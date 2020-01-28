7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands The epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Al Jazeera - Published 8 hours ago



Powerful Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, But No Reports Of Injuries Or Damage The 7.7-magnitude temblor struck off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Social media...

NPR - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like