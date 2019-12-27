Gallagher takes aim at SEALs who testified against him 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published Gallagher takes aim at SEALs who testified against him Declaring “the truth is coming,” the video posted to social media shows the names, photos, duty statuses and unit assignments of seven people who took part in the NCIS war crimes investigation of Gallagher.

