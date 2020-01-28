Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mattel Unveils 4 New Barbie Dolls Showcasing Diversity

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Mattel Unveils 4 New Barbie Dolls Showcasing Diversity

Mattel Unveils 4 New Barbie Dolls Showcasing Diversity

The newest dolls include one with vitiligo, one with no hair, one with a darker skin tone that uses a prosthetic limb and a Ken doll with long hair.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barbie's push for diversity includes a new doll with vitiligo and one with no hair

Barbie is getting even more inclusive in 2020.  On Tuesday, Mattel launched a new Barbie doll...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

drjbtweets

Dr. Janée Burkhalter Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/I9EdYIHKDy via @usatoday 6 minutes ago

JoAnnRH

Jo Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/qFIs4Vxbqd 1 hour ago

PeterMHall

Peter MacDonald Hall Barbie unveils new diversity dolls including one with skin condition vitiligo https://t.co/3k5pUVTXwZ 2 hours ago

lulubettybrown

¦|:_U¦|_uβ€t+¥β®🌘][/\][π Ⓥ RT @samrenke: Barbie unveils new series of diversity dolls including one with skin condition vitiligo | inews https://t.co/cu4LcAYndz 3 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW NEW DOLLS: Barbie says a new release of toys is the brand's "Most Diverse Doll Line" yet #8NN https://t.co/hvVg5PC8Dm 3 hours ago

prettytildawn

Pretty Til Dawn Beauty Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/ipm1VYwewL via @usatoday 4 hours ago

Xcellentworld

Xcellence! Little things like these show the world is changing for the better! #progress #barbie #matel Barbie gets more div… https://t.co/pMRduDv1zN 5 hours ago

Motita_23

Denisse Maldonado Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/wL13GYbOwM via @usatoday 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models [Video]New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, hopes to highlight a “a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion” with the new dolls. The company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Barbie Pushes for Inclusivity and Diversity with New Dolls [Video]Barbie Pushes for Inclusivity and Diversity with New Dolls

Barbie unveils new dolls for 2020.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.