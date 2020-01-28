Global  

Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Multiple outlets report Sen.

Mitch McConnell privately told GOP senators he doesn't have enough votes to block new witnesses in the impeachment trial.
McConnell says he doesn’t have enough votes to block new witnesses


Chicago S-T - Published

McConnell says GOP lacks votes to block impeachment witnesses, as Bolton book throws trial script into doubt

The White House's plans for a speedy trial were thrown into doubt with Senate Republicans on Tuesday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



JSeulement2019

Jeanette Seulement 🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘 RT @kylegriffin1: WSJ reports: McConnell says Republican leaders don't currently have enough votes to block impeachment witnesses. https://… 27 seconds ago

ednamaemae

UniteBlue RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨AWESOME NEWS: Mitch McConnell tells @SenateGOP that the @GOP doesn’t have enough votes to block witnesses. Time to #su… 30 seconds ago

Remove_Idiot45

45 works for PUTIN not US! #GOPtraitors RT @Amy_Siskind: NEW: McConnell Says GOP Leaders Don’t Currently Have Enough Votes to Block Impeachment Witnesses 🔥 https://t.co/SJjl458tpj 13 minutes ago


Mitch McConnell Admits He May Not Have Enough Votes To Keep Witnesses From Testifying [Video]Mitch McConnell Admits He May Not Have Enough Votes To Keep Witnesses From Testifying

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

