Boston's Logan Airport To Start Screening For Coronavirus 'Soon'

Boston's Logan Airport To Start Screening For Coronavirus 'Soon'

Boston's Logan Airport To Start Screening For Coronavirus 'Soon'

Passengers arriving at Logan Airport in Boston will soon be screened for coronavirus after an outbreak in China.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
