Former Sixer Charles Barkley Shares His Reaction To The News Of Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death BE THE BATTLE OF LA TONIGHT.THE CLIPPERS TAKING ON THELAKERS.BUT THE NBA STEPPED IN ANDPOSTPONED THIS GAME TO GIVE THELAKERS' ORGANIZATION MORE TIMETO MOURN.IT WAS GOING TO BE A NATIONALLYTELEVISED GAME ON TNT.SO THE NETWORK DECIDED TOINSTEAD GIVE AN HOUR-LONGTRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT.IN THAT TRIBUTE, WE HEARD FROMSHAQ, AND, OF COURSE, CHARLESBARKLEY.IT STARTED AROUND 11:30, THEYSHOW A BUNCH OF PREVIEWS.I GET OUT -- I NEVER TAKE MYPHONE INTO THE THEATER.I GET OUT, I TURN IT OVER, OH,75 MISSED CALLS, A HUNDRED TEXTMESSAGES, I WAS LIKE THERE MUSTHAVE BEEN A BIG TRADE IN THENBA.THEN I START CLICKING AND I SEEDIED, KILLED, DIED, KILLED.AND, OH, SOMETHING REALLY BADHAS HAPPENED.AND THEN I CLICKED TO CNN, AND IJUST STARTED CRYING.THE FACT THAT WE'RE NOT GOINGTO BE ABLE TO JOKE AT HIS HALLOF FAME CEREMONY, WE'RE NOTGOING TO BE ABLE TO SAY, HA HA,I GOT FIVE, YOU GOT FOUR.THE FACT THAT WE'RE NOT GOING TO