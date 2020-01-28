Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

It may surprise you that the musical "the music man" has local ties.

One of the playwrights - meredith wilson - is a mason city native.

He actually based the fictitious "river city" off of places and people in his hometown.

There have been countless productions of the musical.

In march - the chanhassen dinner theatre in the suburbs of the twin cities will host their own.

Before they start - a group from the theatre traveled to the place where it all began.

The mason city high school band is playing 76 trombones to a group with the chanhassen dinner theatre.

Nat the mason city high school band is playing 76 trombones to a group with the chanhassen dinner theatre.

Neal justin is now an entertainment critic for the star tribune- but grew up right here in mason city - and he also has some singing experience.

Lowerthird2line:neal justin mason city graduate, class of 1986 "we had barbershop, church choir, show choir.

I was lucky to be at this school because music is such an integral part."

This week - he's with the theatre - who will be performing their version of the famed musical this spring.

As part of that tour - he got to walk through the halls of his almamater to see the current high school band perform a north iowa classic.

As part of that tour - he got to walk through the halls of his almamater to see the current high school band perform a north iowa classic.

"i don't think you appreciate it until you leave and you recognize the great music teachers that are here, the great music opportunities, stuff like the mohawk follies.

Not every high school has that."

Junior megan johnson plays flute- and is humbled by the group's appearance in the audience.

Lowerthird2line:megan johnson junior, mason city high school "it's cool to see the original city where it was made in and where it comes from.

It's cool for them to learn from us, and we learn from them of how they get to play it and what they're doing to prepare for it.

It's really cool."

Music man-llmpkg-5 the band will actually get to see a performance of the music man the first weekend of april.

In mason city- alex jirgens - kimt news 3.

