Local Kobe fans speak about his legacy

Local Kobe fans speak about his legacy
Local Kobe fans speak about his legacyThe Lakers have postponed their Tuesday night game.
Local Kobe fans speak about his legacy

All star kobe bryant and his 13-year- old daughter are among nine dead in that helicopter crash in the los angels area.

Scott rates is here with local reaction.

Fans all over the world remember kobe - this as the national transportation safety board investigats the crash.

Ntsb officials reviewing wreckage.

A sikorsky s-76 helicopter crashed sunday morning killing all nine people on board.

18-time nba all star kobe bryant and his 13- year-old daughter among the dead.

Investigators will examine the pilots decision to fly in the questionable weather.

But they will also be looking at the choppers flight data recorder to determine if a mechanical issue is to blame.

Here is me from 2010 i interviewed kobe.

I want to share my favote quote from kobe - he said: "the most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do."

- kobe bryant




