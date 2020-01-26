Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in California

So far.

Tonight a full scale investigation underway ntsb officials reviewing wreckage.

A sikorsky s-76 helicopter crashed sunday morning killing all nine people on board.

18-time nba all star kobe bryant and his 13- year-old daughter among the dead.

Nat an outpouring of support from fans nat nat the basketball community nat nat other athletes reacting to hearing the news sot nat the catastrophic crash happened under foggy and cloudy conditions.

Nat investigators will examine the pilots decision to fly in the questionable weather.

But they will also be looking at the choppers flight data recorder to determine if a mechanical issue is to blame.

The area around the crash is now on lockdown in an effort to keep curious people and paparazzi away..

No one is allowed within 5 miles of the site..

Or allowed to fly any lower than 5-thousand feet above..

Also killed in the crash..orange coast college baseball coach john altobelli, his wife, keri, and daughter alyssa..sarah chester and her daughter, payton chester, also died in the crash.

The group was traveling to the girls' basketball game in thousand oaks, at the mamba sports academy.

When the news hit - the gymnasium fell silent.

Bryant will not only be remembered on the court nat but also how he inspired others to always be their best.

The pilot was approved a "vfr" flight plan.

Normally "visual flight rules" are not granted when visibility is as low as it was sunday morning in the la area.

The pilot was granted special clearance in this case.

Here the flight planãyou can see the trackã the chopper circling several timesãradio traffic confirms that this was a standard holding pattern to let other aircraft ion the area take off and land.

You can when the chopper disappears from radar just before it crashed in the hills of calabasas.

Across northern california, fans and admirers are feeling the loss of the basketball champion -- we checked in with people in butte county to see what bryant's passing means to them.

He was literally my hero and everything i wanted to be.

The reason i got into basketball and the reason why i wanted to go pro - and just be the best i could be - was because of kobe.

The nba postponed tomorrow night's planned lakers game against the clippers at the staples center.# a