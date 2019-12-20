Global  

Cybersecurity Firm Says Wawa Customers' Hacked Credit Card Information Being Sold On Dark Web

The company said in a news release that customers who may be affected can obtain free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.
Hackers selling data of 30 million payment cards used at 850 U.S. stores

According to cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory, information from the Wawa hacking emerged on the...
Hindu - Published

Wawa data breach: Customer info reportedly being shopped on dark web

Wawa announced Tuesday that there were reports of criminal attempts to sell customer information...
bizjournals - Published


Wawa Suffers Data Breach [Video]Wawa Suffers Data Breach

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke to some Wawa customers who will still shop at the convenience store and food market chain.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:41Published

Wawa Investigating Massive Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All Locations [Video]Wawa Investigating Massive Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All Locations

Credit card numbers and names could be affected, Wawa says.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

