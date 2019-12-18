CAL FIRE knocks down Palermo mobile home fire

A butte county family is alive tonight thanks to their family dog... who alerted them to a fire.

Good evening i'm alan marsden... and i'm debbie cobb the fire happened just before 9:30 this morning at north villa and wyman avenue in palermo.

Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the home.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of the house.

The battalion chief says three people inside were able to get out safely because their dogs woke them up.

He also says his crews were limited on water suppliesãmaking it more difficult to fight the fire the cause is under investigation, but crews tell us it does appear to be an accident.

