shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THN Cloverdale To the lic championship game by a final of 49-39. The refs are always happy to see the sports 10 camera.....they were having fun at the terre haute north-cloverdale game... north trailed by a point at the half, but this rebound putback by shaelynn bell stats a big run....bell had 19... zoe stewart in transistion stops and pops the jumper.....north up nine...... the lady patriots would open the second half on a 19-nothing run....freshman preslee michael swishes home the three. She had 14...... terre haute north wins big 80-48....lady patriots





