Douglas County residents look into recall efforts toward county commissioners

To douglas county now... where a growing controversy over the board of commissioners.

As kezi 9 news reporter evita garza explains... a recent report raised questions about spending --- and now some residents are pushing for a recall.

Just a week ago, kat stone stood on the steps of the douglas county courthouse demanding change.?wee got money laundering.

That what we got.

Ie been watching for five years?

It was a rally of 10 other people who are urging douglas county comissioners tim freeman and chris boise to resign from the board.?in 2016, the general accounting office said there money that they can find?

And recently& the oregonian reported comissioners used more than 43 thousand county dollars on questionable travel expenses and other items. evita:?stone says the oregonians investigation is the last straw.

And now she wants to get the commissioners out of office, with the community help?

Stone says she and a few other people are trying to figure out what to do next&whether that an official recall petition or urging the state to do an audit.

A spokesperson for the comissioners says those opposing are entitled to their opinions&but they know the comissioners spending has always been accounted for.

They say the money is being used for trips to avocate for the county.

Tamara howell, they are fighting back in washington dc and all these places for responsible forest management?

But all in all, stone says she hopes the county sees change soon& because she not going down without a fight.?we have racketeering, influence peddling, and corruption?

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9 news.

A