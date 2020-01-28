Global  

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparently trying to take his own life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
kahlua057

yaya2six RT @FOX61News: BREAKING NEWS: Police say Fotis Dulos is in critical condition; Attorney says he will be treated in hyperbaric chamber https… 2 minutes ago

ClareKnowsWhy

RealityBravo RT @SMEnlightenment: Police say Fotis Dulos in critical condition after attempted suicide - Hartford Courant - https://t.co/OPAeC6vv8R http… 2 minutes ago

kahlua057

yaya2six RT @NBCConnecticut: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos listed in critical condition after suicide attempt at his Farmington home. https://t.co/ffa0hZxPLa 2 minutes ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Police say Fotis Dulos in critical condition after attempted suicide - Hartford Courant - https://t.co/OPAeC6vv8R https://t.co/KVctZwsDzX 3 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparen… https://t.co/OIwVdgxxeB 25 minutes ago

notbuyingit365

John David Smith RT @brainburp13: Police were called around noon to the Dulos home for a wellbeing check after Dulos failed to show up in court in Stamford.… 29 minutes ago

_R_E_L

Ariel Multiple news outlets reported Fotis Dulos died and he’s in critical condition smh 31 minutes ago

dlaf96

Dlaf Missed?TIMELINE: Fotis Dulos in critical condition, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning after attempted suicide https://t.co/oyphnbnhkD 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt [Video]Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos, the man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, apparently tried to take his own life Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:27Published

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home [Video]Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home

Police say Fotis Dulos, accused of murder in the disappearance of Jennoifer Dulos, was found unresponsive in his car in his garage after missing a court appearance. He was rushed to the hospital to be..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published

