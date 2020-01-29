Global  

Coroner: 5 siblings killed in Scottsboro dock fire

Coroner: 5 siblings killed in Scottsboro dock fire
Coroner: 5 siblings killed in Scottsboro dock fire

In the last 30 minutes--- a crane pulled out parts of a sunken boat from the dock fire.

Crews spent a second day out here looking for boats that sunk in the fire.

Today, the specifically searched for four of them.

Investigators say these boats could impact navigation for other in the water.

Take a look at this video of the crane pulling out pieces of a sunken ship from the water.

Todaythe jackson county coroner told me all 8 victims have been identified but is not ready to release their names.

At least one of those victims drowned and some of the victims were found inside the boats.

One woman who lives across from dock b told us today how devastating this situation is.

"our park is samll.

It doesn't matter if you're on a dock a or if you're on the transit dock or if you're on the b dock.

We're all just family and friends and this is just devstating.

There's no other word for it.

A tragic loss of life...a tragic loss ....those babies...didn't make it" the scottsboro fire chief told me today the bodies were difficult to identify because they were significanly damaged.

He also said today there were about 21-22 people that permanently lived on this dock.

They are currently not aware of any other people unaccounted for.

Reporting live in jc..sbwaay31new s.




