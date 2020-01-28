Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal tiesKobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Back to you.

Across the world tonight..

People are mourning the loss of basketball legend kobe bryant.

He died yesterday in a helicopter crash... his daughter and 7 others on board also died..

Investigators have begun mapping out the crash site.

They say there wasn't a blackbox in the chopper..

So they're looking at the wreckage and weather to figure out what happened.

The area is on lockdown... and no one is allowed within 5 miles of the site nor are planes allowed to fly any lower than 5-thousand feet above it..

The tragedy has hit home for one local woman..

New for you tonight on nightwatch..

Susan mardis of terre haute shares her memories of kobe..and more about the legacy he's left behind.

My brother frank hamlin coached kobe at the lakers.

15 years i think my brother was with the lakers.

Kobe and him became very close.

And when my brother passed away 2 years ago, kobe asked if he could speak at my brother's funeral.

Kobe was just the kind of guy that was approachable, friendly, classy.

So even though i was just the little sister, of an assistant coach it didn't matter to kobe.

Because he cared on people.

That on kobe's 81 point game, phil was gonna take kobe out.

He said ' im gonna take him out at 77' and he looked at my brother and goes what do you think.and frank goes "there will be a riot" you see two people ages apart that respected each other and had a love of the game.

And the love of the game made them love and respect each other.

Now coming up a little later in this up a little now coming now coming up a little later in this newscast..

You'll hear more from the sports world on how this tragedy has had




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NBCNews: "An ending like this must be grieved. A loss must be grieved whether it is a personal relationship or whether it is a relation… 10 minutes ago

bcaulf17

T. Hawk RT @adage: Planters hits pause on Mr. Peanut's #SuperBowl funeral following Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/IOJH8XzNsh https://t.co/iMKuTZ… 17 minutes ago

dallebasi

⚡️Isabel ⚡️ Kobe Bryant’s death hits so close to home because I lost my dad when he was only 41 too who happened to be a huge Kobe fan, I’m so sad man 29 minutes ago

RickAllen2020

Rick Allen RT @MattWalshBlog: I think part of the reason why the death of someone like Kobe Bryant hits us so hard is that we spend much of our life h… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming [Video]'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant [Video]Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant is even being felt right here in South Florida. Jenny Becker, a Philadelphia native went to Lower Marion high school just outside of Philadelphia with Bryant. He was a grade..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.