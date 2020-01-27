Global  

Prison reform was one of the main focuses of Governor Tate Reeves’ State of the State Address in Jackson today.
You for- joining us tonight, i'm - kristen anzuini.- prison reform was one of the- main focuses of governor tate - reeves's state of the state - address in jackson today.

- in addition to the inmates dyin- while in custody, there have- also- been complaints about - "inhumane", "unsanitary", a "unsafe" conditions at parchman and- protestors have voiced their- concerns over the state's priso- system as a whole.- today, reeves announced that he- is working with the - mississippi department of - corrections to close unit 29 at- parchman.

- that would close what the - governor calls the "most notorious" unit at parchman following multiple inmate - deaths since december.- - " " - - - during the speech, governor - reeves also - discussed various topics- including the education - system and teacher pay, health- care, infrastructure, - and the workforce.- governor reeves recently signed- into law legislation to - ensure mississippi teachers wil- get the 15- - hundred dollar pay raise they



