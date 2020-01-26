Coronavirus prevention in Allen County

So far the corona virus threat hasn't made its way to allen county, and steps already in place to make sure it doesn't.

Fox 55's jentill neal tells us more about the allen county department of health's prevention discussed at the executive board meeting tonight.

Allen county health commissioner dr. deborah mahahan says you can never be to careful when you're traveling to and from allen county.especially now that the corona virus has reached the u-s.>1:50:34-1:50:58"right now we don't know how contagious it is, we don't know the incubation period.

We don't know the severity of illness so those are things that are all being studied right now.

I look for us to have that information within the next week or so from the cdc which will change how we prepare here in allen county."there have been two thousand cases and dozens of deaths overseas, mcmahan says they're working closely with providers to make sure people are aware of the virus.and the allen county department of health already has things in place for prevention like the travel clinic 1:51:43-1:52:25"i'm sad so many people don't know about it.

We started it at the health department because it's hard for private providers to carry the vaccines because they expire quickly, so it's very expensive for your private physician and your primary doctor to carry those vaccines.

We have a very robust traveling community that goes to high risk places."

At the travel clinic you can get vaccines and other things recommended by the cdc for protection for the specific places you're going.

1:52:33-1:52:52"whenever we're going to an area like that we'll prescribe an anti -malarial.

We'll also prescribe an antibiotic to take for travelers diahrea.

It's at costs.

It's a way to encourage people who are traveling not to minimize that risk."symptoms to look for include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.at this time, the cdc says symptoms may appear in two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

More information about what the allen county health department travel clinic offers can be found on w-f-f-t dot