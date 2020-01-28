Global  

YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant children

YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant childrenOfficials say the remains of three of the children have not been located.
Yolo county father is accused of murdering his five children.

Sheriff's detectives say paul perez killed the children when they were just babies... between 1992 1nd 2001.

They started investigating in 2007, after one of the babies was found in a shoe box... by a fisherman, in a woodland irrigation slough.

Investigators say an expanded dna search linked the baby to perez, who was arrested in prison... where he was doing time for unrelated crimes.

The sheriff today said this is a case that has haunted his department.##




