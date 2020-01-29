Fort Worth City Council, FWISD School Board Approve Anti-Vaping Resolutions On Same Night

“We’re the first city and the ISD in the United States of America to do so, so we are setting the example tonight,” said FWISD school board member Tobi Jackson.



Tweets about this WFAA Fort Worth ISD is now one of the largest school districts in the country to partner with the American Heart Associa… https://t.co/fl7DkafxQb 5 hours ago Shay 🇺🇸 ⚛ RT @KENS5: Fort Worth ISD is now one of the largest school districts in the country to partner with the American Heart Association https://… 6 hours ago KENS 5 Fort Worth ISD is now one of the largest school districts in the country to partner with the American Heart Associa… https://t.co/hebpEMi264 6 hours ago SND Dev Fort Worth ISD is now one of the largest school districts in the country to partner with the American Heart Associa… https://t.co/BJMFRP02MS 7 hours ago NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County Congratulations to our branch member Mr. Kendyll Locke and his recent recognition by the Fort Worth City Council. K… https://t.co/88GmDhbme9 8 hours ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Fort Worth City Council And School Board Approve Anti-Vaping Resolutions https://t.co/46vuFlERZ2 #dallas 8 hours ago Crowley Collegiate Kendyll honored at Fort Worth City Council #CCASuccessUnderConstruction #CrowleyPrideUnified https://t.co/dlQIk8nch8 10 hours ago Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal Reminder: Feb 14 is the filing deadline to run for city council or school board in Arlington, Keller, Southlake and… https://t.co/0AxtRSCBk6 15 hours ago