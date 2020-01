Amy Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs

COVERAGE NOW...THE CLOCK ISTICKING UNTIL THEFIRST BIG VOTE INIOWA..AND CAMPAIGNSARE RAMPING UPAHEAD OF NEXTWEEK'SCAUCUSES.MINNESOTASENATOR AMYKLOBUCHAR MADEA LAST MINUTESTOP IN COUNCILBLUFFS.REPORTER KENTLUETZEN HASMORE ON HERFINAL PITCH TOIOWA-CAUCUSGOERS, HERE.STAND UP: SEN.KLOBUCHAR MADEA QUICK STOP ATAN IOWA BAR WITHA BREAK IN THESENATEIMPEACHMENTTRIAL.NOW, WITH JUSTSIX DAYS UNTILTHE IOWACAUCUSES,PEOPLE AREFEELING THEPRESSURE - ANDTHAT'S REALLY THEBIG STORY HERE -HAVE RESIDENTSDECIDED ON ACANDIDATE?

"IEXPECTED TOHAVE CLARITY BYNOW, BUT I DON'TREALLY" IOWA-CAUCUS GOERSINTERESTED INSENATOR AMYKLOBUCHAR CAMETO LISTEN TO ONEFINAL PITCH INHOPES TOSOLIDIFY THEIRCHOICE."I'M NOT SURE WHOTO VOTE FOR....I MEAN I KNOWWHAT SIDE - BUTNOT SURE WHICHCANDIDATE." WITHLESS THAN A WEEKTO DECIDE, SEN.KLOBUCHAR ISASKING VOTERS TOLOOK AT HERTRACK RECORDWHEN MAKINGTHEIR DECISION ONFEBRUARY THIRD."I CONSISTENTLYBRING IN VOTERSWITH ME AND YOUWANT SOMEONELIKE THAT CANREALLY LEAD ATICKET." SHETALKED MEDICAID,CLIMATE CHANGEAND HOW SHEWORKS WITH BOTHSIDES OF THEAISLE TO GETTHINGS DONE.CURRENTLY,KLOBUCHAR ISBEING PULLEDAWAY FROM THECAMPAIGN TRAILWITH THEIMPEACHMENTTRIAL.SHE IS RELYING ONHELP FROMIOWANS IN THENEXT WEEK."I NEED YOU TORUN FOR ME SO ICAN KEEPADVANCING IN THISPRIMARY SEASON.AND THERE WAS ABUNCH OF PEOPLETHAT SIGN ME UP."SOME OF THEVOTERS WE SPOKEWITH ARE LOOKINGFOR NOT ONLY THECANDIDATE THATCAN WIN THEDEMOCRATICNOMINATION, BUTALSO SOMEONETHAT CAN RALLYMODERATE SWINGVOTERS ..AND CHALLENGEPRESIDENT TRUMP."UNDER NORMALCIRCUMSTANCE, IWOULD BE VERYMUCH WITH BERNIEAND ELIZABETH.I AM VERY MUCH APROGRESSIVEDEMOCRAT, BUTTHIS ONE IS SOCONCERNING TOME THAT I WANT OTFIND THATCANDIDATE THATCAN TOE THE LINEAND PULL IN ALLTHESE DIFFERENTGROUPS." STANDUP: KLOBUCHAR ISJUST ONE OF THEMANY CANDIDATESMAKING FINALCAMPAIGN STOPSIN IOWA.BIDEN,BUTTEIGIEG ANDWARREN AREEXPECTED TOCAMPAIGN INCOUNCIL BLUFFS INTHE COMING DAYS.IN CB.3NN.KL.THE MOST RECENTDES MOINESREGISTER POLLHAS BERNIESANDERS AHEADOF THE PACK -WITH KLOBUCHARIN FIFTH.THE NEXT DESMOINES REGISTERPOLL WILL BERELEASED ONFEBRUARY 1ST,JUST TWO DAYSBEFORE THECAUCUSSES.