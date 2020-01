Financial Focus: Stock update, Sprint, Tax season 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:11s - Published Financial Focus: Stock update, Sprint, Tax season In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Wireless carrier Sprint is continuing to lose customers, they have lost customers every quarter since late 2018. Just in time for tax season, the IRS has released new W-4 forms that reflect new tax codes approved in 2017. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus: Stock update, Sprint, Tax season TAKING A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS ONWALL STREET...DOW IS UP 187 POINTS...NASDAQ IS UP 130 POINTS...S-P500 IS UP 33 POINTS...AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD IS UP 3 PERCENT...CAESARS IS UP POINT 7 PERCENTMGM IS UP 2 PERCENTLAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP 2PERCENT...WYNN IS UP POINT 8PERCENT...RED ROCK RESORTS IS UP 2PERCENTIN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...CELLPHONE PROVIDER SPRINT SAYSIT HAS LOST MORE THAN"100-THOUSAND" CUSTOMERS OVERTHE LAST THREE MONTHS.THE WIRELESS CARRIER HAS BEENPULLING BACK ON PROMOTIONS...AND THERE ARE STILL QUESTIONSSWIRLING AROUND ITS PROPOSEDMERGER WITH T- MOBILE.SPRINT SAYS IT HAS LOSTCUSTOMERS EVERY QUARTER SINCELATE 20-18.JUST IN TIME FOR TAX SEASON,THE I-R- S HAS UPDATED THE"W-4" FORM.ONE MAJOR CHANGE IS ..IT TOOK AWAY ALLOWANCES --BECAUSE THE NEW TAX LAWELIMINATED PERSONAL EXEMPTIONS.INSTEAD, THE FORM DIRECTLY ASKSYOU HOW MANY CHILDREN ANDDEPENDENTS YOU HAVE -- YOU ONLYNEED TO FILL OUT A 'W-4" IF YOUSTARTED A NEW JOB...TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION





