Thousands Attend Trump Rally In New Jersey

Thousands Attend Trump Rally In New Jersey

Thousands Attend Trump Rally In New Jersey

What is normally a sleepy shore town in January was transformed Tuesday as President Donald Trump came to town; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump rally rouses New Jersey shore town to life

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Winter typically leaves many parts of New Jersey’s shore deserted, complete...
Seattle Times - Published

President Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Jersey As Senate Impeachment Trial Moves Into New Phase

President Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, hours after his legal team concluded its...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•USATODAY.com



President Donald Trump Arrives In New Jersey For Wildwood Rally [Video]President Donald Trump Arrives In New Jersey For Wildwood Rally

President Trump is expected to take the stage in Wildwood at 7 p.m.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 06:22Published

Crowd Beginning To Enter Wildwood Convention Center For Trump Rally [Video]Crowd Beginning To Enter Wildwood Convention Center For Trump Rally

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:53Published

