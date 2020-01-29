Global  

WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m.

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m.

WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans he doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, reports Skyler Henry (1:54).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 28, 2020
0
