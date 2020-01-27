Global  

Long Live the Mamba

Long Live the Mamba

Long Live the Mamba

Watch the video above to see News 25’s Jeff Haeger's tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
Long Live the Mamba

- - there's nothing i can say that- hasn't already been said about- the late kobe bryant... who's - loss to the basketball- world is a shocking tragedy...- on so many levels.- the level that hits home for- me... is the same level that- hits- home for so many young athletes- worldwide.- as a high school kid growing up- at st.

Stanislaus... the- debate in between classes...- sometimes - during class, if i'm being- honest... was always kobe... or- le- - bron.

- and no matter if you saw him as- the hero or the villain... if - you - said kobe or le-bron... you had- an opinion... because he made - you feel about the game of- basketball... in a way that no- one - had, since michael jordan.- which brings me to the w-x-x-v- play of the day... as a tribute- to- the mamba... still inspiring th- next generation, at st.

Martin.- today... the yellowjackets- practiced in every number 24- jersey they had... dating back- to 1994... two years before kob- ever entered the league.- - - - an amazing tribute from head- boys coach charlie pavlus...- who believe it or not... named- his son kobe pavlus... after- kobe bean bryant.

- now on a more personal note...- and at the risk of- embarrassment...- here's my lasting memory of - kobe, from his final game as a- laker...- going out in a blaze of glory..- scoring 60 points, against- the jazz.

- at the time... a 25-year-old- adult... cheering just the same- way i had as a kid... for the - kind of players that made me- want to - do what i do... for a living on- day.- - "woo!

That's 50!

That's 50!"

"woo!

Oh my gosh!

Are you kidding me!"



