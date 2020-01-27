Long Live the Mamba

- - there's nothing i can say that- hasn't already been said about- the late kobe bryant... who's - loss to the basketball- world is a shocking tragedy...- on so many levels.- the level that hits home for- me... is the same level that- hits- home for so many young athletes- worldwide.- as a high school kid growing up- at st.

Stanislaus... the- debate in between classes...- sometimes - during class, if i'm being- honest... was always kobe... or- le- - bron.

- and no matter if you saw him as- the hero or the villain... if - you - said kobe or le-bron... you had- an opinion... because he made - you feel about the game of- basketball... in a way that no- one - had, since michael jordan.- which brings me to the w-x-x-v- play of the day... as a tribute- to- the mamba... still inspiring th- next generation, at st.

Martin.- today... the yellowjackets- practiced in every number 24- jersey they had... dating back- to 1994... two years before kob- ever entered the league.- - - - an amazing tribute from head- boys coach charlie pavlus...- who believe it or not... named- his son kobe pavlus... after- kobe bean bryant.

- now on a more personal note...- and at the risk of- embarrassment...- here's my lasting memory of - kobe, from his final game as a- laker...- going out in a blaze of glory..- scoring 60 points, against- the jazz.

- at the time... a 25-year-old- adult... cheering just the same- way i had as a kid... for the - kind of players that made me- want to - do what i do... for a living on- day.- - "woo!

That's 50!

That's 50!"

"woo!

Oh my gosh!

Are you kidding me!"