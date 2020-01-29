Sports Director Justin Prince shares thoughts on Kobe Bryant's death

"get it in to kobe... the lakers... for the win... kobe going up over bell... fallaway... yes!!

Yes!!!

At the buzzer!!!"announcer 2: "he does it!!"announcer: "was there ever a doubt?

Kobe wins it for the lakers.

They beat the bucks in overtime 107-106, and the best in the game, the best closer, finisher, he breaks the hearts of those at the bradley center tonight."

December 16, 2009... january 26, 2020...two days i'll remember very vividly where i was when it happened...both revolving around kobe..

Both for very different reasons..

2009 i was on christmas vacation during my first semester of college..

Sitting on my parents' couch..

Watching kobe hit that shot..

Funny thing was..

I knew my bucks had lost before he even took that shot..yesterday..

I had just woken up from a nap in my apartment...i very quickly realized this actually happened..

Like most of the sports world sunday i was shocked..

At a loss for words..

Hell i even cried..not because i was a kobe fan..

In fact i spent most of my life cheering against him...but much like the morning after that game winner in 09..

Much like the morning after his 81 in 06 or his 60 in his final game i was glued to the tv... kobe was greatness personified... there's no other way to put it... he made people..

Athletes, fans, or otherwise..

Some who never even met him...want to be great..

To have that same passion, drive, focus..

That mamba mentality... me included...i recently saw a video where stephen colbert asked keanu reaves about death..keanu's answer was simple... i know the ones who love us will miss us...kobe was beloved by millions who never met him..

And that's why this has hurt so much for so many...my heart breaks for kobe, his daughter gianna, the seven others involved and all their families...but i believe this..

Kobe wouldn't want us to dwell on his death..

He'd want us to celebrate his life..

And to attack the rest of ours with the same courage, toughness, ferocity, and passion... the same