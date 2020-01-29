City of Detroit looking to redevelop historic Fort Wayne site 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published City of Detroit looking to redevelop historic Fort Wayne site Detroit Parks officials are looking for partners to make the historic Fort Wayne into a destination when the new Gordie Howe Bridge to Canada is open in 2024. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this