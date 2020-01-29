Global  

Sangamon County Coroner Killed In Downstate Plane Crash

Sangamon County Coroner Killed In Downstate Plane CrashNest camera captured the deadly plane crash near downstate Rochester.
Tweets about this

KBinSC

WWG1WGA🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC RT @FOX2now: Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were tw… 47 minutes ago

FOX2now

FOX2now Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwar… https://t.co/NYGZ07dVVa 51 minutes ago

thomasdubrick

thomas dubrick Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, killed in plane crash https://t.co/lwG0L2SVk1 1 hour ago

WEIUNewsWatch

WEIU News Watch Sangamon County's coroner and a former Springfield mayor were identified as two of the three people killed in a pla… https://t.co/iVPtlDGfxy 3 hours ago

FOX2now

FOX2now Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwar… https://t.co/5OxZrACnOi 5 hours ago

WSECTV

WSEC TV The county sheriff's office confirmed the crash killed former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife Cinda, t… https://t.co/XhMBczLb4X 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Former #Springfield Mayor #Frank #Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner #Cinda #Ed - Jan 29 @ 6:12 PM ET https://t.co/VgV3hJK1oo 6 hours ago

JCoopPhoto

James Cooper RT @stltoday: Former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three… 7 hours ago


Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash In Baltimore County [Video]Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash In Baltimore County

Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash In Baltimore County

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Sources: Wreckage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash moved to Valley [Video]Sources: Wreckage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash moved to Valley

Sources say the wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others has been moved to Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:50Published

