Sangamon County Coroner Killed In Downstate Plane Crash



Tweets about this WWG1WGA🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC RT @FOX2now: Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were tw… 47 minutes ago FOX2now Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwar… https://t.co/NYGZ07dVVa 51 minutes ago thomas dubrick Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, killed in plane crash https://t.co/lwG0L2SVk1 1 hour ago WEIU News Watch Sangamon County's coroner and a former Springfield mayor were identified as two of the three people killed in a pla… https://t.co/iVPtlDGfxy 3 hours ago FOX2now Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwar… https://t.co/5OxZrACnOi 5 hours ago WSEC TV The county sheriff's office confirmed the crash killed former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife Cinda, t… https://t.co/XhMBczLb4X 5 hours ago PulpNews Crime Former #Springfield Mayor #Frank #Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner #Cinda #Ed - Jan 29 @ 6:12 PM ET https://t.co/VgV3hJK1oo 6 hours ago James Cooper RT @stltoday: Former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three… 7 hours ago