Neenah man tries to get family home

WUHAN (WOO-han)CHINA ..

THE CENTEROF THECORONAVIRUS.AND NOW... THEFAMILY IS HAVINGTROUBLE GETTINGBACK HOME.THE HUSBANDSTAYED HERE IN THESTATES AND IS NOWTRYING EVERYTHINGHE CAN TO GET HISFAMILY BACK HOME.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS HERE NOWWITH AN UPDATE...RYAN?JON AND NINA..SAMUEL ROTH'SWIFE AND TWODAUGHTERS ARECURRENTLY VISITINGFAMILY WHO LIVE INTHAT AREA CHINATHEY LEFT AT THEBEGINING OF THEMONTH BEFORE THEDISEASE SPREAD.HE SAYS THEY ARESAFE ..

BUT WANTS TOCOME HOME..THIS IS A VIDEO OFROTHS CHILDREN ...WHO ARE VISITING HISWIFES FAMILY INCHINA..

AND AT THEMOMENT..

THEY AREMOSTLY RISTRICTEDTO STAYING IN THEIRAPARTMENT."it is the uncertaintity.

Canwe go outside today ortomorrow.

We just don'thave those answers."ROTH SAYS HISFAMILY LEFT AT THEBEGINNING OF THEMONTH TOCELEBRATE THE NEWYEAR IN CHINA....THEY DIDN'T THINKTHE DISEASE WOULDBECOME WHAT IT ISNOW..."We were weighing thecost of the trip and seeingfamily and potentiallygetting my daughter into akindegarten there vs thisdisease spreading and wedecided to go."OVER 100 PEOPLEHAVE DIED FROM THEDISEASE AND 5 CASESARE REPORTED INTHE U-S.ROTH SAYS HISFAMILY ARE WELL ANDNOT SICK... BUT MOSTPLACES IN CHINAHAVE CLOSEDBECAUSE OF THEOUTBREAK ..

MAKINGIT HARD TO MOVEAROUND."Public transportation iscut off and so Chinesepeople do a lot of walkingand they'll take buses tomany places especially inthe district where my wifelives."THE DEPARTMENT OFSTATE SAID ACHARTED PLANE LEFTWUHAN CHINA..CARRYING AMERICANPASSENGERS HOME.ROTHS FAMILY WERENOT ON THAT FLIGHT.HE RECENTLY TRIEDCALLING OFFICIALS INWASHINGTON TO TRYAND GET HIS FAMILYON ONE OF THOSEFLIGHTS ..

BUT THEFLIGHT WAS ALREADYFULL."The state departmentconfirmed their wouldn'tbe anyone else on theflight so we bummed "awewe missed this flight."UNTIL THAT HAPPENS..

ROTH SAYS HE JUSTHAS TO BE PATIENTAND HOPE FOR THEBEST."right now we just have totake it day by day."ROTH SAID HAVINGFAMILY FROM CHINA ISHELPFUL.HE SAYS IF HISFAMILY DOES GETSICK ..

THEY KNOWWHAT DOCTORS TOGO TO AND WHATHOSPITALS TO GO TO.ALL HE WANTS NOWIS TO HAVE THEM GETHOME SAFELY.RYAN CURRY ..

N-B-C26.A PHONE CALL FROMMORE THAN 2-