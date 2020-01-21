Breaking down caucus candidates

Campaign 2020 we're one week away from the first major vote of the 2020 presidential election.

Iowa caucus night is next monday... and there is vertible a plethora of candidates still in the race.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is diving in deep to find out what you need to know before choosing your candidate.

He joins us live now á nick?

George á we're down to the final week before the iowa caucuses.

Democrats will have plenty of choices when they get into their meeting halls.

For many campaigns, this is really make it or break it time.xxx "as long as the weather holds, i think it was just shy of 300 thousand back in 08.

They're expecting over that this time."

Rayce hardy a political science professor from riverland community college thinks there will be a strong turnout for the iowa caucuses this year, topping the numbers from 2008.

In recent polls, bernie sanders, joe biden and pete buttigieg have been battling it out for first place.

For some candidates, iowa may end up leaving them with a hard decision on whether to keep fighting.

"amy klobuchar has the most to gain or lose by the iowa caucus and probably second would be andrew yang."

While much of the focus has been on the democrats, hardy says don't expect president trump to stay quiet before the caucuses.

"he's put out millions of dollars of ads, especially on facebook and google.

He's really had a wide variety of ads and he's had plenty of them."

With the top three candidates pretty much neck and neck, it could be easy for a rather untraditional candidate to pull out a win.

Hardy makes a bold prediction.

Why does hardy think sanders will end up a victor on caucus night?

He says college students in some of the more populated cities like ames and waterloo will tip the scales in the vermont senator's favor.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

And again á president trump isn't expecting to be silent on caucus night.

His reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle trying to turn out republican voters next month in early voting.

More than 80 supporters will fan out across the state on february third..

Including members of trump's family á and his campaign manager.

Tune to kimt news 3 on caucus night... we will have complete coverage of the nation's first major political test.//// kimt stormteam