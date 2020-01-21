Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Breaking down caucus candidates

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Breaking down caucus candidatesWe're looking at who wants you to caucus for them
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Breaking down caucus candidates

Campaign 2020 we're one week away from the first major vote of the 2020 presidential election.

Iowa caucus night is next monday... and there is vertible a plethora of candidates still in the race.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is diving in deep to find out what you need to know before choosing your candidate.

He joins us live now á nick?

George á we're down to the final week before the iowa caucuses.

Democrats will have plenty of choices when they get into their meeting halls.

For many campaigns, this is really make it or break it time.xxx "as long as the weather holds, i think it was just shy of 300 thousand back in 08.

They're expecting over that this time."

Rayce hardy a political science professor from riverland community college thinks there will be a strong turnout for the iowa caucuses this year, topping the numbers from 2008.

In recent polls, bernie sanders, joe biden and pete buttigieg have been battling it out for first place.

For some candidates, iowa may end up leaving them with a hard decision on whether to keep fighting.

"amy klobuchar has the most to gain or lose by the iowa caucus and probably second would be andrew yang."

While much of the focus has been on the democrats, hardy says don't expect president trump to stay quiet before the caucuses.

"he's put out millions of dollars of ads, especially on facebook and google.

He's really had a wide variety of ads and he's had plenty of them."

With the top three candidates pretty much neck and neck, it could be easy for a rather untraditional candidate to pull out a win.

Hardy makes a bold prediction.

Why does hardy think sanders will end up a victor on caucus night?

He says college students in some of the more populated cities like ames and waterloo will tip the scales in the vermont senator's favor.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

And again á president trump isn't expecting to be silent on caucus night.

His reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle trying to turn out republican voters next month in early voting.

More than 80 supporters will fan out across the state on february third..

Including members of trump's family á and his campaign manager.

Tune to kimt news 3 on caucus night... we will have complete coverage of the nation's first major political test.//// kimt stormteam



Recent related news from verified sources

Fact-checking Bernie Sanders in Ames, Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called for a systematic change in the economy, health...
PolitiFact - Published

'There may be more tickets out of Iowa than ever before'

A half-dozen or more candidates are likely to keep campaigning beyond the first-in-the-nation caucus...
Politico - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: As Iowa Caucus Looms, Democratic Candidates Make Their Final Pitches [Video]Keller @ Large: As Iowa Caucus Looms, Democratic Candidates Make Their Final Pitches

WBZ-TV Jon Keller, talks about who's staying on message and who's taking a different tactic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:51Published

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.