Vigil in honor of Kobe Bryant took place at 8:24 p.m. in front of City Hall

A VIGIL TAKING PLACE EARLIERTONIGHT IN BALTIMORE━ TOHONOR KOBE BRYANT, WHO DIEDSUNDAY IN THAT HORRIFICHELICOPTER CRASH INCALIFORNIA.

THE VIGIL WAS ATTHE WAR MEMORIAL PLAZA INFRONT OF CITY HALL.

A FEWDOZEN PEOPLE ATTENDED, TOHONOR THE LEGACY THE RETIREDLAKERS PLAYER LEAVES BEHIND..INCLUDING THE HEAD BASKETBALLCOACH OF DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL.i've learned a lot from him.when you think in terms of hislegacy, he leaves behind alegacy that we all can learnfrom, whether you're includedwith sports or not.

THE VIGILTOOK PLACE AT EXACTLY 8:2TONIGHT━ A REFERENCE TOBRYANT'S TWO RETIRED LAKERSJERSEYS, 8 AND 24.NEW TONIGHT━ THE