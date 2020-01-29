Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns MayoAgwa Nywesh had himself a game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

The trash can.

On a lighter note á there was a huge big nine matchup between austin and mayo.

Mayo won round one in rochester áá we're in spam town tonight.

Agwa nywesh would go off tonight áá challenging the defender with the step up three pointer that is good... packers would race out to a 31 to 14 lead in the first half.

Here come the spartans... narrowly avoiding the turnover..

Mason madsen knocks down the triple as mayo is starting to heat up.

But the story was nywesh... another step up three pointer is good.

As he would hit the game winning shot with less than a second to go..

Austin wins 78 to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.