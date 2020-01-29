Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

The trash can.

On a lighter note á there was a huge big nine matchup between austin and mayo.

Mayo won round one in rochester áá we're in spam town tonight.

Agwa nywesh would go off tonight áá challenging the defender with the step up three pointer that is good... packers would race out to a 31 to 14 lead in the first half.

Here come the spartans... narrowly avoiding the turnover..

Mason madsen knocks down the triple as mayo is starting to heat up.

But the story was nywesh... another step up three pointer is good.

As he would hit the game winning shot with less than a second to go..

Austin wins 78 to