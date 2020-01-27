Area scores and highlights - Jan. 27

Tigers were upset by mississippi delta over the weekend, suffering their first loss of the season.

It's like what rocky said, it ain't about how hard you hit.

It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

I would have done an impression but i promised management no impressions in the first month.

Anyways, let's head to booneville where the tigers tried to bounce back against rival emcc.

Emcc entered the game with a modest 4-game winning streak and a 12-4 record.

And they got off to a good start, jakorie smith liked what he saw from the corner and bang.

====== little bit later, danny washington hit caledonia high school product romeo sanders on the wing and that's good.

Lions out to an early lead.

====== but the tigers sharpened their claws behind their leading scorer deanthony tipler, here he was with the steal, and the reverse finish, niiiiiiiice.

====== not long after, jondarius warren, a little corinth to ashland connection, tipler nailed the three, that gave the tigers a six point lead midway through the first and it only got worse for the lions from there.

Tipler poured in 41 points and the tigers hang a 96 spot on the lions, final score 96 to 53.

Rocky would be proud.

Northeast now hits the road for three straight away games before returning home on february 13th when they host holmes.

The emcc women hung on to win in the opener, 61 to 60.

Switching gears to the high school soccer playoffs are kicking off today.

Let's take a quick look at the match-ups for teams in northeast mississippi and a couple of games that went final tonight.

6a girls.

Tupelo hosts southaven, oxford hosts lewisburg and starkville travels to clinton.

All games on tuesday.

Staying with the girls in 5a, grenada hosts lafayette, saltillo defeated new hope 5 to 1 they play the winner of neshoba central and vicksburg in 4a, caledonia is on the road against corinth, kosciusko hosts newton county, and mooreville takes on new albany at home lastly in 1a-2a-3a, tupelo christian beat strayhorn 4 to 0.

They get the winner of winona and st.

Joseph catholic.

Amory took down senatobia 3 to 1.

They play the winner of st.

Andrew's episcopal and riverside.

Let's run through the boys, 6a, looks very much the same, only change is that the starkville boys get to host clinton tomorrow night.

In 5a, new hope hosts lafayette and grenada travels to center hill.

4a, ripley faces off against caledonia at home, kosciusko hosts west lauderdale, and new albany travels to pontotoc.

And finally in 1a-2a-3a, amory hosts strayhorn, winona hosts st.

Joseph catholic, and tupelo christian travels to senatobia.

Good luck to all the teams!

That's all for sports.

We'll