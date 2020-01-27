Global  

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant
RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

The basketball world was rattled with the tragic death of former los angeles laker á kobe bryant.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á spoke with local athletes today about how they're handling the loss of this extraordinary athlete./// george á i asked each of them about one of their fondest memories of kobe bryant.... for our generation it was this... wadding up a paper ball and yelling kobe á while watching it fly into a trash can.

Nonetheless á it doesn't make his loss any less painful.xxx everybody wanted to be like kobe.

Everybody had that moment when they're shooting that garbage into the trash can just yelling out kobe every single time it is a rare athlete who is able to transcend the game they play.

Kobe bryant, though, did that and more.

We all have at least one memory of kobe bryant.

This would be 18 for 20 at the line and an 81 point game nobody successfully gives themselves a nick name, but the black mamba did and it stuck.

And now we are all struggling to come to terms with the loss of an iconic figure .

I thought it was fake.i had one of my teammates send it to me and i thought there was no way this was real and i was just stunned.

It was that was just a tragedy.

That was my idol growing up and just to see that he was no longer here was just heartbreaking.

For rácátác basketball players and athletes across the nation á kobe was more than a basketball player.... he was inspiration.

Kobe meant basically the world to me.

He's the whole reason i picked up a basketball he just showed everybody that no matter what, as long as you put in the hard work, as long as you put in the time, the effort, the blood, sweat, tears... you're going to get the reward at the end.

Antonio maddox was particularly struck by the loss of kobe's 13 year old daughter, gianna.

He had hoped to see her shine in the wnba.

Rip gigi because we all know that girl she was going to be something great and it's sad that she didn't even get to grow into the young lady that she was becoming to be, that's a real hard loss too.

As the yellowjackets deal with their griefááá they are convinced the best way to carry on is to embrace the mamba mentality.

I feel like if kobe were still alive i think he would say you got to keep going.

You got to push through.

Don't take the players also said that part of pushing forward is carrying on the legacy of kobe... and showing to their kids who he was.... and encouraging them to aim that paper wad at



