1-27-20 SCORES: Herkimer hangs on to beat West Canada Valley; Frankfort rolls past Dolgevillle

1-27-20 SCORES: Herkimer hangs on to beat West Canada Valley; Frankfort rolls past DolgevillleMonday, 1-27-20. Boys basketball
1-27-20 SCORES: Herkimer hangs on to beat West Canada Valley; Frankfort rolls past Dolgevillle

Local high school teams took the floor for important match-ups.

Highlights and more... good evening!

On a day of mourning for the sport of basketball - local high school teams still had important games to play.

The herkimer magicians - winners of five straight host west canada valley - the top team in the center state conference division two.

--- late third quarter - indians down by nine.

Strong lead pass from andrew soron to jaeden beam.

Gets the roll.

West canada within seven.

--- in the fourth - magicians stretching out the floor with matt gallagher finding jordyn lanaux with the lead pass.

Lanaux gets fouled but still gets it to go.

That put herkimer up seven.

--- under three minutes to play - big bucket for the magicians here as mardoni laguerre takes it to the rack.

Six point lead.

--- right after that - laguerre getting back on defense and says no with the rejection on soron.

He's fired up.

--- indians sticking around though.

Caden lugwig inside for the quick touch from casey dibble.

--- west canada would pull it as close as two - but lanaux with ice in his veins down the stretch.

Five of six from the line in the final two minutes... ...herkimer hangs on for a big c-s-c win.

61- 58 the final.

The legacy of kobe bryant well represented in frankfort - with a pair of his shoes on full display as frankfort- schuyler hosted dolgeville for another c-s-c contest.

--- in the first - maroon knights off to a hot start.

Up by seven - good look here.

Levi spina back door to joseph casamento for the catch and shoot.

--- next trip down the floor - spina - another nice dime.

This time going to tyler rosati.

11 point frankfort lead.

--- before the end of the frame - the blue devils start to come on.

Kyle paracka - in the paint - with the roll.

Eight points - six rebounds for him tonight.

--- in the second - blue devils chipping away.

Greg gonyea from downtown - he's got it.

Gonyea leading all scorers tonight with 18 points.

--- the maroon knights still in control though - greg griffin - baseline.

Puts in the




