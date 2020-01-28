Global  

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/28/2020
Blues seal season series sweep over Flames with wild shootout win

David Perron scored once in regulation and added another in the shootout as the St. Louis Blues ended...
CBC.ca - Published


mama_caldwell

Lo Caldwell RT @TSN_Sports: Blues pick up first shootout win of the season, beat Flames. MORE: https://t.co/tlYD3vwp6F #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/TNB1… 2 hours ago

SportsAviation

Sports + Aviation 🏒 St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) 🆚 Calgary Flames (W 5-4) ⏭️ Edmonton Oilers (Fri.) ✈️ SWQ2351 | N807TJ | B734 🛫 Y… https://t.co/We6KzOyZ2q 3 hours ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: David Perron had a goal and an assist before scoring the deciding goal in the shootout for the Blues in a 5-4 win at the Fla… 3 hours ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Blues seal season series sweep over Flames with wild shootout win https://t.co/NHE3GEsxVo 4 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames | FULL Shootout Highlights - Jan. 28, 2020 https://t.co/0IFzww8ObR 6 hours ago

calgaryherald

Calgary Herald Offence swells in #Flames loss to St. Louis Blues https://t.co/6FdgxzY2wg https://t.co/cJEArrorsz 10 hours ago

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: David Perron had a goal and an assist before scoring the deciding goal in the shootout for the Blues in a 5-4 victory at the… 10 hours ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Offence swells in #Flames loss to St. Louis Blues https://t.co/kwNOe49zh2 #NHL https://t.co/CYAhqMdpOs 10 hours ago


Blues, Flames shoot it out for extra point [Video]Blues, Flames shoot it out for extra point

The St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames could not decide a victor in overtime, head to a shootout for the extra point

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:05Published

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/27/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

