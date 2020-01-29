Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

Karen Rodder was shopping at the Fields Ertyl Target when she heard a conversation between 79-year-old Helen and a Target employee.

Helen was trying to buy $1000 worth of Target gift cards to use as 'bail money' because of a phone call she got.

Karen got involved and told Helen to call authorities before she spent any money and that this was a common scam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.