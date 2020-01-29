911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published 911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman An international phone call helped save a Green Bay woman's life as she was being held captive about 2,000 miles away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBC26 News 911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman https://t.co/t1nJ9P9F0q 6 hours ago Frederic Martel RT @Wally4Jesus: Fr. James Alison, a 60-year-old former Dominican, revealed that he is the prominent gay theologian/priest who received a c… 4 days ago