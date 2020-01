Video catches man stealing package off couple's porch

APPARENTLY STEALING APACKAGE.

NOW, THEY'RE HOPINGTO FIND HIM.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER SHOWS USTHE VIDEO.

AND WHAT ONELAWMAKER IS DOING TO CRACKDOWN ON THIS GROWINGPROBLEM.ALI DANIELS, HAD PACKAGESTOLEN FROM PORCH "Andthen, helps himself to ourpackages." ALI DANIELS GOT ANOTIFICATION ON HER PHONETHAT HER AMAZON PACKAGE WASDELIVERED AT 9 TUESDAYMORNING.ALI DANIELS, HAD PACKAGESTOLEN FROM PORCH "Pickedup the baby because she hadwoken up, just got herdressed.

And 10 minuteslater went out to get thepackage and it was alreadygone." SHE AND HER HUSBANDWES LOOKED AT THEIR SECURITYCAMERAS.

AND THIS IS WHATTHEY SAW..

A MAN DRESSED INRED SWEATS - STEALING APACKAGE CONTAINING 30DOLLARS WORTH OF GARDENINGTOOLS RIGHT OFF THEIR FRONTPORCH.ALI DANIELS, HAD PACKAGESTOLEN FROM PORCH "Andsomebody just walks up toyour porch.

It's a littlealarming." THEY ALSODISCOVERED THAT THE MAN WHOSTOLE THEIR PACKAGE.

WASLOOKING AROUND FOR OTHERS.ALI DANIELS, HAD PACKAGESTOLEN FROM PORCH "Once helooked back a little bitfurther than just theinitial grab you can seethat he follows the mailman, which, our mailmanwalks on foot too.

So, kindof, again, alarming for himas well that he's got peoplefollowing him.

THE INCREASEIN PORCH PIRATES HAS LEDSTATE REP.

ROSS FORD TOCREATE A NEW BILL TO MAKE ITEASIER TO PROSECUTE THEM.FORD SAYS, CURRENTLY, ANYCRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BEBASED ON WHAT THE PACKAGE ISWORTH.

WITH HIS NEW BILL, ITWON'T MATTER HOW MUCH.REP.

ROSS FORD, (R) BROKENARROW "This bill is intendedto make sure that theperpetrator thinks twicebefore he comes on someone'sproperty and stealsproperty." ALI SAYS THEYWILL BE A LITTLE MORECAUTIOUS WHEN GETTINGPACKAGES DELIVERED IN THEFUTURE.ALI DANIELS, HAD PACKAGESTOLEN FROM PORCH "Probablysend it to one of our workswhen we know we're there asopposed to sending it tohome when we know we're notgoing to be home."ALI SAYS THEY HAVE TURNEDTHEIR VIDEO OVER TO TULSAPOLICE WHO ARE NOWINVESTIGATING.

SHE SAYSTHEY ALSO MIGHT ADD MORESECURITY CAMERAS.

IN TULSA,KATIE KELEHER, 2 WORKS FORYOU.