Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cu... https://t.co/JLwF9snfrT via @YouTube 2 hours ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @dc5150319: Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/FSD3SJPjc0 5 hours ago

dc5150319

donna 🇺🇲🦅☮️🌊🆘 Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/FSD3SJPjc0 5 hours ago

5215Big_Ike

#RawLife 🐅🍀🌳🌳 ITS ALL MAKING ME A MAN 🤯 Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/9B7Dp0i7gZ 6 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/Ed0MxaAuwu 7 hours ago

DiveOchie

dj Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/AELGJEMUjx 7 hours ago

LeisThatGirl

Leis Taylor Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/wQRFYYgb0Y 7 hours ago

sundanz63

patrick henry RT @whrjongo55: Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/JsUJGAr5JS 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami [Video]Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:59Published

7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands [Video]7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The quake triggered evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.