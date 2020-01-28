Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Minutes before she was sentenced Tuesday morning, Krystal Lee Kenney stood in front of the court and listed out apologies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharismaAlasta1

Charisma Alastair RT @CrimeRocket: Absolutely>>>'Cold, calculating and cruel': Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison https://t.co/GX00N6TlxS #Krystal… 1 week ago

CharismaAlasta1

Charisma Alastair RT @EmpathSuper: Conspiracy to commit murder, lying in wait, aggravated stalking and tampering with a corpse: meanwhile the black lady who… 1 week ago

EmpathSuper

SuperEmpath🙅‍♀️ Conspiracy to commit murder, lying in wait, aggravated stalking and tampering with a corpse: meanwhile the black la… https://t.co/KGOAOr2YMN 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Krystal Lee Sentenced In Kelsey Berreth Murder [Video]Krystal Lee Sentenced In Kelsey Berreth Murder

A judge sentenced Lee to 3 years in prison and mandatory parole for testifying against Patrick Frazee.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:59Published

News conference: Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case [Video]News conference: Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May hosted a news conference to discuss the three-year prison sentence for Krystal Kenney in the 2018 death of Kelsey Berreth.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 12:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.