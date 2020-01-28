Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case Minutes before she was sentenced Tuesday morning, Krystal Lee Kenney stood in front of the court and listed out apologies.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Charisma Alastair RT @CrimeRocket: Absolutely>>>'Cold, calculating and cruel': Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison https://t.co/GX00N6TlxS #Krystal… 1 week ago Charisma Alastair RT @EmpathSuper: Conspiracy to commit murder, lying in wait, aggravated stalking and tampering with a corpse: meanwhile the black lady who… 1 week ago SuperEmpath🙅‍♀️ Conspiracy to commit murder, lying in wait, aggravated stalking and tampering with a corpse: meanwhile the black la… https://t.co/KGOAOr2YMN 1 week ago