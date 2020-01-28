Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled for her 2020 Grammy's appearance along with her husband Nick Jonas.

Watch the video to know what exactly the trollers have to say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News [Video]Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:49Published

Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas [Video]Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas

From a cleavage bearing outfit at Grammys 2020 to wearing some of the extremely bold dresses, Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight for her risque fashion choices. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.