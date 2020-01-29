Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida Hundreds of office workers hustled out of Brickell Avenue high rise office towers just south of downtown Miami Tuesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources What Caused The 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Felt Across South Florida? A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. along a section of the Oriente...

cbs4.com - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this