Massive Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones Says Risk Of Tsunami Low

Massive Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones Says Risk Of Tsunami Low

Massive Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones Says Risk Of Tsunami Low

People in the Caribbean were bracing for aftershocks Tuesday night after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
