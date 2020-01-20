Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers

Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (54) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

Here's a look at the numbers behind the big game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

With 49ers and Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV provides unique contrast in styles

While the Chiefs will be making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, the 49ers will play in...
USATODAY.com - Published

Nick Wright: It's too soon to say Mahomes has surpassed Brady as GOAT

Nick Wright: It's too soon to say Mahomes has surpassed Brady as GOATWith Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, Nick Wright and Danny Kanell...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

footyexperts

Footy Experts Super Bowl LIV Tips, Predictions and Preview San Francisco #49ers @ Kansas City #Chiefs #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/ZjZTMd8U5l 2 minutes ago

kcob1976

Kevin O'Brien RT @NBCS49ers: "You can game plan all you want, but at the end of the day we are going to game plan a little bit harder.” The Chiefs are c… 4 minutes ago

100UBF

United Black Front Super Bowl LIV Opening Night: Star QBs meet and Andy Reid has an impersonator https://t.co/FLd5CJQlMy 6 minutes ago

YungsinatraAYG_

👑LORD JOHN WICK👑 RT @lilgit: Super Bowl watch party at Racket!! If you dont have other plans come and chill with us as we watch the 49ers take on the Chiefs… 6 minutes ago

emily55621

emily RT @latimes: The San Francisco 49ers have won Super Bowl LIV, at least on Madden. Follow @latimessports all week long as columnist @ArashMa… 7 minutes ago

emily55621

emily RT @latimes: Columnist @ArashMarkazi spoke with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about Kobe Bryant. Follow more of his live cove… 7 minutes ago

HurraCane07

Producer HurraCane This Biggest Super Bowl LIV Sunday Watch Party loungesundays ghostbarmiami 🏈| 49ers Vs Chiefs | featuring NFL Sup… https://t.co/eQMd2hAfSN 8 minutes ago

AlvaradosCoro

US Sport news Super Bowl 2020: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on connected devices, TV channel, stream online and more… https://t.co/InQMnpgt2K 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs Super Bowl end zone gets yellow treatment [Video]Chiefs Super Bowl end zone gets yellow treatment

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 this playoffs when playing on a field with a yellow end zone.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:32Published

Fans Can Snap Up Plenty Of Of Super Bowl LIV Swag In Miami [Video]Fans Can Snap Up Plenty Of Of Super Bowl LIV Swag In Miami

Just a few more days until the 49ers face off with the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV. KPIX 5's Michelle Griego is in Miami where fans are busy snapping up lots of Super Bowl swag.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.