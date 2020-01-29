Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:25s - Published Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read out an anti-CAA paragraph during his policy address of the state government in the Kerala Assembly. 0

