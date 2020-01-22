Global  

State health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patients

State health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patientsState health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patients
As Epidemic In China Worsens, Five Individuals In NY Await Test Results For Coronavirus

As Epidemic In China Worsens, Five Individuals In NY Await Test Results For CoronavirusAll told, the state Department of Health has identified nine people for testing. [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published

DOH issues alert to Hawaii physicians concerning Novel Coronavirus

In light of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Hawaii State Department of Health is advising...
bizjournals - Published


KJRH2HD

2 Works for You State health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patients https://t.co/bmi8XnOAcy 2 hours ago

jessnatmom

Slone Chapman RT @karinjohnson: Miami U says it is assisting & supporting these Miami students who are awaiting test results. MU says it will continue to… 15 hours ago

karinjohnson

Karin Johnson WLWT Miami U says it is assisting & supporting these Miami students who are awaiting test results. MU says it will conti… https://t.co/bJL9vIG3WV 16 hours ago

OneJerseySchorr

Shlomo Schorr #BREAKING The New Jersey Department of Health says that they are awaiting results from the Centers for Disease Cont… https://t.co/b3e9V8aWEv 1 day ago


Health Officials Awaiting For Test Results For Marylander Tested For Novel Coronavirus [Video]Health Officials Awaiting For Test Results For Marylander Tested For Novel Coronavirus

The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and left thousands sick.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:25Published

County officials await coronavirus test results [Video]County officials await coronavirus test results

San Diego County health officials are expected to find out Wednesday if a person in the county who recently traveled to China contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

