Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is considering a suspension of all flights between the U.S. and China.

Betty Yu reports.

(1-28-2020)
DFW Airport has joined a growing list of U.S. airports that will begin screening passengers from China for coronavirus, an illness that's infected thousands in the country of origin.

DFW Airport has joined a growing list of U.S. airports that will begin screening passengers from China for coronavirus, an illness that's infected thousands in the country of origin.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:38Published

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning..

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

